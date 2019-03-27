NACCU 2019 is just around the corner!

Register and attend the Conference on April 7-10 in Hartford, Conn.

It’s nearly that time of year again for the National Association of Campus Card Users (NACCU) to convene for its Annual Conference. The premiere event for the campus card industry, the NACCU Annual Conference is the perfect resource for card office professionals wanting to learn more about their industry.

This year’s conference is being held in Hartford, Connecticut April 7-10 at the Connecticut Convention Center.

Conference registration is still open, and the roster of exhibitors continues to grow. Conference attendees will have the opportunity to speak with companies in the NACCU exhibit hall, and learn about new products and services.

For those who have already registered, the official NACCU 2019 Mobile Event App has launched, detailing the calendar of events, educational session information, and more.

The educational sessions on offer run the gamut of card office topics and are listed by block so attendees can decide which sessions to attend in each block. The roundtable sessions, in particular, offer a great environment to learn and collaborate with fellow card office professionals. NACCU Gold sessions are also a great resource, and are presented by the Association’s Gold level corporate members.

In addition to the on-site activities, the conference also features additional experiences in the form of a campus tour of Central Connecticut State University on Monday, April 8 and a post-conference tour of both the ASSA ABLOY headquarters and facilities and Quinnipiac University on Thursday, April 11.

The NACCU 2019 Annual Conference is a major event, and the team at NACCU have once again pulled together a great show schedule. If you’re interested in attending, be sure to visit NACCU.org for registration info.